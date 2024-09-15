Prince Andrew television shenanigans at the Royal Lodge laid bare

Prince Andrew is urged to move to a smaller royal residence amid his wastage of resources.



The Duke of York, who was banished from his Royal titles in 2021 after his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is asked to leave the Royal Lodge after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

While the Duke is adamant on staying in his beloved home, elder brother King Charles wants the property to be utilised to its utmost.

Speaking about Andrew’s routine amid the quarrel, expert Jennie Bond says: "Andrew seems to spend most of his time either riding around the huge estate on horseback or reportedly sitting in front of a big screen watching live coverage of planes landing and taking off,"

Jennie told OK!. "It's not a good look. So the obvious answer is to persuade him to move to the vacant Frogmore Cottage which has been magnificently refurbished for £2.4 million which of course Harry and Meghan finally repaid."

She added: "I really don't think that the family trouble themselves any longer with how Harry might react to any decision.