Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman tease 'Batman & Robin' fans

Batman & Robin stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman are still catching up with each other nearly three decades later.

The duo called back to their villainous characters, Freeze and Ivy, from the 1997 movie Batman & Robin in an IG post on Saturday, featuring a new selfie together and a cheeky caption.

"Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman," the Terminator actor, 77, wrote in the caption.



Thurman responded in the comments, writing, "We are the dynamic duo! Watch… out."

Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick, 30, also joined in with an iconic reference from the 1997 film, commenting, "Ice man cometh!"

Fans were not quite sure what it could mean for the Batman franchise but one of them speculated that it's probably just a random hangout.



"Alright everyone, chill," wrote the fan while another aimed at the then Batman lead, saying, "George Clooney you have 24 hours to respond."

However, Clooney hasn't been a fan of the movie despite starring as Batman, alongside a star-studded cast including Chris O'Donnell as Robin, Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl and Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth.

"There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me,'" Clooney, 63, said in a 2021 interview.

Batman & Robin also wasn't critically well-received and currently has a 12 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for what else might be in store for Batman fans, the upcoming The Batman Part II—despite being said to release by October 2, 2026—will not be the end.

Speaking to Collider, Matt Reeves "confidently" declared recently that making a trilogy is "still the plan."

"Yes, that is still the plan. I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

The filmmaker has been open about his intentions to make a trilogy even before the 2022 movie opened with Robert Pattinson as the lead.

However, there have been a few slight alterations as time has passed due to the intention of creating a Penguin miniseries.