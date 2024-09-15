Tommy Cash, Brother of Music Legend Johnny Cash, Dies at 84

Tommy Cash, the Country singer and the younger brother of legendary musician Johnny Cash, has departed to the eternal world.

Tommy passed away on Friday at the age of 84, and Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville confirmed the news of his passing on social media.

Bill Miller, CEO of Icon Entertainment and founder of the Johnny Cash Museum, announced the tragic news on Instagram, saying, "We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash."

"Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry."

Miller requested Tommy’s fans to remember the mourning family in their prayers and said, "This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy's beloved wife, Marcy, and his family in your prayers."



Tommy was battling with diabetes complications, and his demise occurred just a day after the 21st death anniversary of Johnny.

For those unversed, the Rise and Shine singer followed his brother's footsteps by enlisting in the U.S. Army and working as a radio DJ for the armed forces.

Over the course of his music career, the late singer performed worldwide and kept honouring the legacy of his brother even after his passing. Later, he got the chance to perform with Hank Williams Jr.'s band and entered into his solo music career after getting a record deal in 1965.

On his professional front, he dropped his first album, Here’s Tommy Cash, in 1968, which achieved his first top-10 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs in 1970 with Six White Horses. It was a tribute to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.