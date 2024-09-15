Kim Kardashian sheds light on parenting struggle

Kim Kardashian recently shed light on parenting struggles as she manages being a mother to a child having a learning difference.



The reality TV star recently shared her Lauren Sánchez's Instagram post in which she talked about her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.

While sharing it, Kardashian also talked about her own fair share of challenges when it comes to being a mother to a child with dyslexia.

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four kids – two girls and two boys

The mother of four wrote, "I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay."



For the unversed, the 43-year-old entrepreneur’s 11-year-old daughter North West had been diagnosed with dyslexia.

Kardashian’s daughter revealed her diagnosis during a TikTok livestream last year, saying, "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?"

North, whose father is rapper, Kanye West, previously revealed she is already thinking about being a businesswoman like her parents and is eyeing taking over their respective businesses, Yeezy and Skims, one day.