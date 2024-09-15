King Charles releases heartfelt statement to wish Prince Harry on 40th birthday

King Charles has finally wished his youngest son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday with a heartwarming statement.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Prince Harry on social media handles to wish him a very happy birthday.

The king says in his message to Harry, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Earlier, the Daily Express UK, citing sources had reported King Charles is set to reach out to his youngest son on his 40th birthday, signalling the start of a thawing of frosty relations between the California-based royal couple and the royal family.

The insider claimed, "The King will reach out to Harry on his birthday. Although the family are not as close as they once were, there is still a lot of love there.

"They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it's all set up by staff so it runs smoothly."