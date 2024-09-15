Britney Spears reflects 'coming full circle' amid social withdrawal

Britney Spears just limited her social circle!

The renowned princess of pop revealed that she has now cut a lot of people out from her life due to “mind games.”

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Toxic singer, who also recently wished her estranged sons, Sean and Jayden, a happy birthday, she posted throwback photos reflecting on “self-identity” and “coming full circle.”

“Reposting pics, but they look identical to the last video posted!!!” she captioned the post for her followers.

She further penned, “Images of me last year that make sense and look similar to this year!!! I think it's good for self-identity, self-awareness and self-esteem.”

Spears, who finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari earlier this year in May, stated, “I can't tell you how many people I've split from this past year because of mind games…”

“Sweet naive girl like me and BOOM in two seconds… people can really damage your confidence if you were too open like me !!!” Britney Spears acknowledged.

In conclusion, she noted, “'So I'm coming full circle and these 3 pics were the main ones that were identical in looks as my recent gold dress… I like for things to make sense in this crazy world.”