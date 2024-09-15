Lily Collins shares importance of 'break down' moments in 'Emily in Paris' season 4

Lily Collins has talked about her character Emily Cooper in the latest season of Emily in Paris.

Collins opened up about her character's emotional journey in season 4, according to PEOPLE magazine.

In an interview with the outlet, Collins shared that she was happy to film scenes where her character finally breaks down.

She said, "I was really actually so happy that Emily finally has moments to break, and to break down, because it was important to showcase more of a vulnerable side to her this season."

"Since there were so many things being thrown her way, so many things she thought were true and then weren't true," Collins added.

In the latest season, Emily Cooper deals with a breakup from chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, after growing tired of being a third wheel in his complicated relationship with Camille, who is expecting his baby.

Just as she faces the emotional toll of the breakup, she runs into her ex, Alfie, hoping for a reunion, only to find out he’s now with someone else. However, this leads to one of the season’s big breakdown moments for her.

Collins appreciated the chance to portray Emily's emotional depth, showing that even strong characters like her can feel lost.

"I think it's really important to also just showcase Emily as someone who is very strong and capable and able, and at the same time, capable and able of feeling emotions and not knowing what's going on, because you can't have your stuff together all the time," she said.