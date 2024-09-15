 
The Weeknd sparks confusion among fans with its cryptic message

September 15, 2024

The Weeknd recently dropped a cryptic message for Australian fans.

In a Instagram post, the Gasoline singer posted a picture of himself wearing a fancy black veil with a golden-designed borders with a caption, “AUSTRALIA HURRY UP TOMORROW.”

Many of the users were confused with what he posted as there is still a lot of time left for the singer to perform in Australia.

A confused fan commented, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN”. To which another user responded, “He is coming to do a show for u, buy tickets.”

One user posted the similar comment, saying, “Abel I love you but what the hell does this mean.”

For the unversed, the Less Than Zero hitmaker announced earlier in August that he's coming back to Australia before the end of the year for a string of massive shows.

He will be finally bringing his After Hours Til Dawn Tour down under from October 5, taking over Accor Stadium and Marvel Stadium for four nights.

His Instagram post comes few days after the Blinding Lights star released the single Dancing In the Flames alongside a new music video.

It is to be noted here that the new first track is from his upcoming sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow

