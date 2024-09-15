 
Cillian Murphy showcases toned physique in new viral picture

Cillian Murphy will soon reprise his role in two major movies

September 15, 2024

Cillian Murphy was spotted showcasing his toned physique outside of a  gym in Dublin.

The actor, who is currently shooting his Peaky Blinders film, was spotted wearing a sported a grey t-shirt outside of the gym which accentuated his puffed-up muscles.

The 48-year-old actor wore black jogging bottoms with a matching cap and sunglasses as he arrived at the venue for his workout.

His recent pictures straight outside a gym comes ahead of the Netflix film, which as yet has no official release date.

Talking about his character in June, the Oppenheimer star said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.”

While dedicating his move to his hard-core fans, the Irish actor expressed, “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.”

The Academy-Award winner actor will be reprising his iconic role for the film, with Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson and the Saltburn star Barry Keoghan joining the cast.

He will also reprise his role as Jim in the sequel of the post-apocalyptic thriller 28 Days Later titled as 28 Years Later.

