Selena Gomez shares hopeful update after painful health struggles

Selena Gomez appears to be over the moon after reaching a significant career milestone

September 15, 2024

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez gets positive news amid her severe health issues.

According to the Emmy’s official website, the acclaim singer and actress has been nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actress category in a Comedy Series for her great work in Only Murders in the Building.

The forthcoming awards ceremony will be organised at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 12, 2024.

This exciting news came after the renowned artist made headlines when she revealed it to Vanity Fair in an interview that her bipolar medication had made her unable to conceive.

The Calm Down hitmaker expressed, "I’ve never said this before, but unfortunately, I can’t carry my own children. I have several health issues that would put both my life and the baby’s in danger. It took me a while to grieve that."

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” the 32-year-old singer added.

As for her love life, Selena has been dating music producer Benny Blanco since December 2023. She confirmed the relationship on Instagram by sharing sweet, affectionate pictures with him.

Before concluding it is pertinent to mention that Selena has been trying her hand at a number of things and recently she starred in a Spanish movie called Emilia Pérez, which premiered on August 21, 2024.

