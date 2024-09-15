Photo: Taylor Swift likes to be connected to Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong after one year of romance.

Recently, an insider privy to Life & Style shared that Taylor Swift will pay a visit to her boyfriend during many of his NFL matches.

“They’ll be doing lots of texting and calling, too,” the source also explained.

They went on to point out, “But Taylor likes to see Travis in real time.”

In addition to this, the source observed that the Eras Tour hitmaker wants to feel included in the footballer’s life, but that doesn’t mean that she is skeptical of him.

“She likes to know where he is and who he’s with,” the source added and concluded, “It’s not that she doesn’t trust him, she just wants to feel connected.”

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis sparked romance rumours when the sportsman was spotted at Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where he was seen watching the show and exchanging bracelets with fans.

They made their romance official when a photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a sweet kiss was captured and shared by Chariah Gordon on Instagram just one day after Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium.