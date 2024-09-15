 
'Gilmore Girls' star Kelly Bishop reflects on Edward Herrmann's unexpected death

Kelly Bishop on how Edward Herrmann's unexpected death in 2014 impacted her character in 'Gilmore Girls'

September 15, 2024

Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop shares heartfelt memories with her late co-star Edward Herrmann.

In her new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, Bishop, who plays the role of Emily Gilmore, wife Herrmann's character Richard, revealed how the actor's unexpected death in 2014 affected her character's journey in the show.

"We were just so comfortable with each other. I might've done one or two episodes that he wasn't in … but it was when I went back, I'd have the script before I even got there and [I’d] know that I was working with him again. We were just so very comfortable with one another and just got each other," she wrote.

Herrmann’s passing, due to brain cancer, was a significant event for the Gilmore Girls team.

The 2016 Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, incorporated his death into the storyline, with Emily dealing with the grief of losing Richard.

The Friends with Kids actress reflects on how this change altered Emily’s trajectory and made her storyline more compelling.

