Prince William sends ‘future kiss' to Harry, let's ego down

Prince William and Prince Harry drop hint of makeup with new development

September 16, 2024

Prince Harry’s birthday wishes from The Royal Family are being accessed for veracity.

The Duke of Sussex, who was wished individually by King Charles and Prince William as he turns 40, has paved way for an olive branch with the milestone.

However, the authenticity of the wish can only be understood in the near future, when the family is tested against time.

Former Royal photographer Arthur Edward’s notes: “To me this latest development suggests warm wishes and maybe be a glint of a future kiss and make up.”

He added: “This week, William had some great news. Catherine is now cancer-free. In their video they looked so happy and relieved.”

“Perhaps William is feeling just maybe this feud should come to an end. But at the same time, goodwill has got to come from California as well. Who knows? Perhaps the Royal Familycan sort it out,” he notes.

He added: “But let’s see what the royals do for Meghan when it is her birthday nextAugust. Then we really will know if this really is a genuine olive branch – or just a break in hostilities. But the post was not signed off with William or Kate's initials, as is normally the case for posts they write themselves.”

