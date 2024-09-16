 
Why Prince Harry was always treated ‘unimportant' by nannies

Prince Harry was neglected as a child as opposed to Prince William

September 16, 2024

Prince Harry always felt undervalued in front of Prince William, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex. Who was slandered a ‘spare’ to heir Prince William, was our secondary to every decision.

Speaking to The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson, the royal expert explained: “[Diana] was very concerned about [Harry’s] feeling of inadequacy with William.

“Even when they were very little, when Harry went to Miss Minors, which was the baby school, after William had been there, the teacher there said to him ‘here Harry, play with this clay, William used to be really good at making model figures’.

“Harry threw it down and said ‘no!’, so from a very young age, Harry felt inadequate. It was nothing to do with Diana, nothing to do with Charles, but it was just there

She continued: “Maybe it was to do with the nannies, I’m not talking about Barbara Barnes who was completely brilliant, but sometimes the nanny will focus on the more important child, it’s just a matter of what happens. It happened when Charles was young, and Prince Philip actually fired the nanny. 

“It could’ve been that but he was always very conscious of being second in command,” he noted.

