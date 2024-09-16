Jennifer Aniston reflects on growing up with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston has gushed over her friendship with Reese Witherspoon.



The pair is nominated for outstanding lead actress at the 2024 Emmy for their role in 'The Morning Show'.

Regardless of going head to head in the category, the Murder Mystry actress showed love and support for her costar.

"We grew up together and we were kids together and now we're grown-ups together," Aniston said to Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet pre show.

"Being able to produce the show with her... I couldn't ask for a better partner," she continued.

While talking about her Apple TV+ series in which she plays anchor Alex Levy, Aniston gushed that her show if filled with a "wonderful group of people."

"We're really lucky." she further mentioned to Cox.

Previously, in an interview with Harper BAZAAR in 2019, Witherspoon discussed her first project, Friends, with Aniston, as the younger sister of co-star’s Rachel.

"I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird,' " she told the publisher.

"I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves," Witherspoon added.

Hence, Witherspoon said they "have been friends since ever".