Prince Harry receives sad news after King Charles, Prince William birthday wishes

Prince Harry may have received public well-wishes from King Charles and Prince William, but a royal commentator has shattered all his hopes of a royal reconciliation.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Michael Cole claimed that Charles and William's message on the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday was "not an olive branch."

He shared that the monarch and the Prince of Wales were just fulfilling an obligation to acknowledge Harry's milestone birthday.

"The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace,” he said.

"Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well I would say it is definitely not an olive branch," Cole added

He went on to emphasize that William and Harry are "still at war,” adding, "I think the fragility, the coldness that exist will continue at the moment."

Despite the public messages, Cole said any potential reconciliation between Harry and the members of the royal family remain unlikely.