Kate Middleton's brother driven to the brink of madness

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has just tugged aeartstrings while getting candid about how he wound up at the brink of madness.



He weighed in on everything inside his memoir titled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

For those unversed, this book that is yet to be released showcases the raw side of Kate’s brother, and according to The Daily Mail, an excerpt of it also dishes on his suicidal ideations.

According to Mr Middleton himself, “Life is no longer worth living. I feel suicidal,” at one point.

So much so that “I contemplate ways of dying so I can get off the giddy roller-coaster that is sending me to the brink of madness.”

Recounting the instance a bit more in detail his memoir claims, “I feel misunderstood; a complete failure. I wouldn’t wish the sense of worthlessness and desperation, the isolation and loneliness, on my worst enemy. I think I’m going crazy.”

In regards to his family and their efforts during this difficult time Mr Middleton admitted that despite his “privilege” and “fortune” for such “loving and close-knit family” members, “I push them all away. I do not answer their phone calls. Emails remain ignored. Invitations to visit go unheeded. I hide behind a double-locked door, unreachable.”

He also added at the time, “Dark thoughts crowd in on me. What can I do to make them stop? I think about jumping from the rooftop. Who would find me? A passing taxi-driver? A neighbour?”

“I wonder, if I jump, could it possibly be construed as a tragic accident? That way my family, although they would grieve desperately, would be spared the added torture of ¬knowing that I had ended my life by suicide.”

In the end however it was his dog Ella that motivated him not to go through with it. “I imagine myself without her, and the chain of thought makes me pause.”

Afterall, “What would Ella do without me? She depends on me and I on her. The feeling is entirely reciprocal.”

“What would happen to Ella if I died? How long would she wait alone in the flat for someone to find her? I have loved her with every bit of my being since she was a tiny, sightless, newborn pup. She has been my companion, my hope, my support through my darkest days. She has loved me unconditionally, faithfully. She is the reason I do not take that fatal leap. She is Ella, the dog who saved my life.”