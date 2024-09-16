 
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton birthday wishes to Harry spark reactions

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured Prince Harry on 40th birthday

September 16, 2024

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Prince Harry as the duke marked 40th birthday on Sunday.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, released a heartfelt statement saying, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also wished Harry a very happy birthday on social media.

The royal family’s birthday greetings have sparked reactions from the fans and royal experts.

Royal expert Richard Eden commented, “This is intriguing: Buckingham Palace has previously said birthday wishes were sent on social media only to 'working royals'”

Cameron Walker tweeted, “I would suggest The Prince and Princess of Wales’ team would not have posted a ‘Happy Birthday Prince Harry’ message without their permission.”

“The RF have sent best wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th Birthday. I doubt there will be reconciliation in the near future. The Sussexes have ruthlessly monetised their links with the RF. the problem is trust!”, said Richard Fitzwilliams.

Richard Palmer commented, “A tweet that will launch a thousand features about olive branches: the Royal Family’s social media accounts have wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday. These days birthday wishes are usually reserved for working royals but exceptions are sometimes made for milestones.”

