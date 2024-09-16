 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman's children express support after her mother's demise: Report

Nicole Kidman's adopted children reportedly wrote a supportive note for her after her mother's passing

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Nicole Kidmans children express support after her mothers demise: Report
Nicole Kidman's children express support after her mother's demise: Report

Nicole Kidman's adopted children, son Connor and daughter Bella, supported the actress after the death of her beloved mother Janelle.

According to Daily Mail, Bella and Connor wrote a heartfelt note to Nicole after she revealed that her beloved mother died at the age of 84, just hours before being awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

As per the Woman's Day, the actress is happy to hear from her children and would love to have “them back in her life.”

In this regard, the publication claimed, “The most heartwarming thing has been for Nicole to get a joint message from Bella and Connor, who she's not heard from in a very long time.”

Moreover, the outlet reported, “It's kind of sad it took such a tragic moment to bring them back into her life, but she knows it would make her mum so happy if her passing brought her estranged grandkids back into the family.”

Additionally, the source also stated that Nicole is willing to take time out of her career to give her relationship with her kids “its best shot.”

It is worth mentioning that Bella and Connor are the only children Nicole shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, as the pair adopted their daughter in 1992 and son in 1995.

As per the publication’s reports, the Hollywood couple got married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. Tom now shares daughter, Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes, and Nicole went on to have two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her second husband Keith Urban.

King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?
King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?
Jean Smart jokes about Emmys 2024 win: 'I just don't get enough attention' video
Jean Smart jokes about Emmys 2024 win: 'I just don't get enough attention'
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton wished Harry on birthday revealed
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton wished Harry on birthday revealed
Princess Diana's brother shares delightful post as Prince William wishes Harry
Princess Diana's brother shares delightful post as Prince William wishes Harry
Anna Sawai breaks down in tears after winning first-ever Emmy award video
Anna Sawai breaks down in tears after winning first-ever Emmy award
King Charles risking monarchy's future in bid to reunite with Prince Harry
King Charles risking monarchy's future in bid to reunite with Prince Harry
‘The West Wing' cast reunites to present at 2024 Emmy Awards video
‘The West Wing' cast reunites to present at 2024 Emmy Awards
Will Smith gets subtle diss from 'Slow Horses' Emmy-winning writer
Will Smith gets subtle diss from 'Slow Horses' Emmy-winning writer