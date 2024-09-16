Nicole Kidman's children express support after her mother's demise: Report

Nicole Kidman's adopted children, son Connor and daughter Bella, supported the actress after the death of her beloved mother Janelle.

According to Daily Mail, Bella and Connor wrote a heartfelt note to Nicole after she revealed that her beloved mother died at the age of 84, just hours before being awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

As per the Woman's Day, the actress is happy to hear from her children and would love to have “them back in her life.”

In this regard, the publication claimed, “The most heartwarming thing has been for Nicole to get a joint message from Bella and Connor, who she's not heard from in a very long time.”

Moreover, the outlet reported, “It's kind of sad it took such a tragic moment to bring them back into her life, but she knows it would make her mum so happy if her passing brought her estranged grandkids back into the family.”

Additionally, the source also stated that Nicole is willing to take time out of her career to give her relationship with her kids “its best shot.”

It is worth mentioning that Bella and Connor are the only children Nicole shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, as the pair adopted their daughter in 1992 and son in 1995.

As per the publication’s reports, the Hollywood couple got married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. Tom now shares daughter, Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes, and Nicole went on to have two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her second husband Keith Urban.