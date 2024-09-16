Jennifer Lopez kicks off solo era after Ben Affleck meetup

Jennifer Lopez radiates joy after becoming teary with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was seen giving off a radiant vibe just a day after a heated conversation with Ben Affleck during their family get-together.

According to the Daily Mail’s report, the I’m Real singer was spotted arriving at her friend’s residence on Sunday, September 15, following her reunion with her estranged husband amid divorce proceedings.

For her day out at her friend's place, the 55-year-old actress chose to don a white backless dress with puffy sleeves, which was made up of an airy linen fabric.

The Unstoppable actress tied her tresses in a carefree, messy updo and flaunted her overall look with little to no makeup. Keeping her look minimal, she wore a brown suede drawstring bag with a black leather crossbody strap as she walked towards the front door.

On top of everything, Lopez accessorized her look with oversize sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, matching chain neckpiece, bracelets, and various rings on her right hand.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that a day before, Lopez went on a lunch date with the Atlas actor and their kids. The Boy Next Door alum was caught being teary and involved in an intense debate with her husband amid their separation.