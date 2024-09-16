Jeremy Allen White speaks highly of Bruce Springsteen ahead of film release

Jeremy Allen White has praised Bruce Springsteen for being a "lovely and supportive" man as he plays Springsteen's role in Deliver Me From Nowhere.



The actor will portray the legendary Born in the USA singer in the film, which chronicles Springsteen’s life and career during the recording of his sixth studio album Nebraska in 1982.

Allen, who recently won an Emmy for The Bear last night, while speaking to Deadline at the ceremony, said that Springsteen has been on hand to offer his advice from the get-go.



“I’m so excited to start this thing,” the 33-year-old actor said, adding, “We’re going to start pretty soon. You know, I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels wrong before getting there and starting the thing.”

While praising Springsteen aqnd the movie team, the Movie 43 star shared, “But I can say I’ve got a really beautiful team of people helping me and Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process an extra joy."

"His (Springsteen) support and Jon Landau, his management support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky," Allen added.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 nonfiction book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

