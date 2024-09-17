Jane's Addiction takes 'difficult' decision to call off remaining reunion tour

Jane’s Addiction might have just suffered a rather major setback during their ongoing reunion tour.

As the original line-up’s reunion lasted only a few months, the band took to their official social media accounts to announce their hiatus on September 16, 2024.

The band the comprises of four members, vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, announced their decision after a recent ruckus that happened on stage during their Friday night performance.

“To all the fans. The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour,” the band wrote in their statement.

They continued, “Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct. Thank you, Jane’s Addiction.”

Additionally, Dave, Stephen and Eric, who wrote their own statements, penned, “Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current U.S. tour.”

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” they added.

The three members further continued, “We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment onstage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen,” Jane’s Addiction stated, as they signed off.