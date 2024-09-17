Kourtney Kardashian shares her unusual parenting secret

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing tips for successful parenting.



In a recent episode of Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential podcast, the reality TV star discussed how she developed a habit of co-sleeping with all four of her kids.

Kourtney shares her kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign with ex Scott Disick and Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November 2023, with her husband Travis Barker.

"I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby," she told on the podcast.

The mom-of-four revealed that she believes in her instincts when it comes to co-sleeping with her kids.

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is," she said.

"And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing for since time existed," Kourtney further explained.

While revealing whether she has set some age limit for so-sleeping, Kourtney replied, "I think every person's different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was 7 and just naturally wanted to sleep.”

"I mean also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room."

She further noted that her daughter, Penelope co-slept with her till she was 11.

However, her husband Travis has no issue and he got aligned with her unusual parenting style.