Selena Gomez celebrates first Emmy with baeu Benny Blanco

The singer and actress expressed her gratitude for her nomination at the Emmys

September 17, 2024

Selena Gomez marked her first Emmy Award with her boyfriend Benny Blanco with sweet snaps.

The 36-year-old singer and actress took to her official Instagram account following the 2024 Emmy Awards to share a glimpse of her and Blanco on the red carpet.

In the carousel Blanco can be seen planting a kiss of the Calm Down hitmaker's cheek, while warapping his hands around her waist.

On the red carpet, Selena flaunted a floor length black velvet Ralph Lauren gown with silver detailing in neck and collar. She completed her look with silver earrings.

Thank you so much to the Emmy’s [sic] for our recognition! We are so grateful,” The Only Murders in the Building star penned in the caption.

Blanco rushed to the comment section, writing, "omg!" under the post.

Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her role in Only Murders, but did not win.

Moreover, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Selena praised about Blanco, saying, “He’s just been a light in my life... He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

