Prince William's public birthday message to Harry exposed as 'hollow' gesture

Prince William has 'no space' for Prince Harry in life despite public birthday wish

September 17, 2024

Prince William has shut down any hopes of reconciling with Prince Harry, with a source revealing that the Prince of Wales has has "no interest" in reuniting with his brother.

Despite the Prince and Princess of Wales’ public message to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday, a new report has revealed that it was merely a gesture to "align" with King Charles' message.

Debunking speculations that the Waleses’ message was an olive branch for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the insider noted that William feels that Harry's past comments are "unforgivable."

Speaking with the Daily Beast, a friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton said, “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan.”

"He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second,” they added.

"There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority.”

