Cardi B opens up about dealing with postpartum depression

Cardi B welcomed her third child with Offset, amid divorce proceedings

Web Desk
September 17, 2024

Cardi B shared that she is dealing with postpartum depression as giving birth to a third child is ‘a little different' from her first two.

Recently, The rapper posted a video of her workout, which was shared by a fan with the question, “It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane.”

The Please me singer responded to the fan, who reposted her workout video, in a follow-up post by using X, formally known as Twitter, responded by saying that her "I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio."

The WAP rapper went on to say, “Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active…"

While reflecting on the criticism she faced for gaining weight she added, “but you know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???” (sic)

“Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say,” she concluded.

For those unversed, the first post Cardi made announcing the third birth had the caption, "The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24."

She penned it on Instagram, while going through divorce proceedings with estranged husband Offset, from whom she's filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

