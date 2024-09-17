 
James Cameron plans to direct new genre-defining film

James Cameron recently purchased rights to Charles Pellegrino's upcoming book

September 17, 2024

James Cameron is planning to direct a new genre-defining film as he recently purchased the rights to author Charles Pellegrino’s upcoming book.

As reported by Variety, the Terminator filmmaker will direct the forthcoming book titled Ghosts Of Hiroshima, which is set to publish in August 2025.

Apart from the new book, the director is said to combine the author’s previous book as well which he released in 2015 by the title Last Train From Hiroshima into “a single film”.

Titled as Last Train from Hiroshima, this film would mark Cameron’s first non-Avatar franchise project as a narrative feature director since Titanic, which he released in 1997. 

However, the new film will only be shot when Avatar production allows as he already has it's two more parts on his tab.

The first book follows the true story of then-29-year-old engineer Tsutomu Yamaguchi, recognized as the only person, who survived both atomic bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.

He was on business in Hiroshima on August 6, when the American military bombed the city, and returned by train to Nagasaki the next day, only to survive its bombing on August 9.

On the work front, the 70-year-old director's six-part National Geographic series Ocean Xplorers premiered on Nat Geo TV and Disney+ last month on August 18.

