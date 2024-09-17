Artem Chigvintsev demands of spousal support from Nikki Garcia exposed

Artem Chigvintsev has shared that he wants financial aid from his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia, after she filed for divorce.

According to People's report, court records show that the 42-year-old professional dancer requested the judge to give him spousal support while stopping Nikki from receiving the same financial support.

The So You Think You Can Dance pro also wants Nikki to pay his legal fees and the court to decide on their "putative spouse" status for the time they were married, which was from August 26, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

Moreover, the same outlet revealed the news of their separation when the 40-year-old Nikki filed for divorce on September 11, 2024, in Napa Valley, California, after two years of marriage.

The divorce filing happened after two weeks when Artem was arrested for causing corporal injury to his spouse, and just hours after filing for separation, a source told the same outlet that Nikki had hired a divorce lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention that the representative of the retired professional wrestler confirmed the news at that time, saying, "Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time."