Prince William plans second 'honeymoon' amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William plans second honeymoon with Kate Middleton

Prince William could be whisking his wife Kate Middleton off to somewhere exotic in the near future for a second honeymoon, the insiders have claimed after the Princess of Wales announced she has completed chemotherapy.



The Heat World, citing royal insiders have claimed while it is clear their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will always be their priority, William could be whisking Kate off to somewhere exotic in the near future for the second honeymoon.

The insiders also disclosed the place for their second honeymoon, saying “Amner is a godsend. There are miles of white sand and a huge nature reserve a few miles up the road, so it’s somewhere they can go without being bothered. It’s a very slow-paced and quiet life – exactly what Kate enjoys most.”

The sources went on to say, “But William would also love to whisk Kate off to the Isles of Scilly or Mustique [the Caribbean island where they celebrated Prince George’s birthday in 2019 and first visited as a couple in 2008].”

William is so incredibly ‘grateful’ that Kate ‘pulled through’, and he “doesn’t miss a day telling her how much he loves and needs her. Life now is filled with so much joy,” the tipsters added.

The report further adds, “They are taking one day at a time, but they really feel as though they’ve come out of the dark and into the light, and they’re not taking a moment for granted.”