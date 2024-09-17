 
Jay Blades relieved of second charge after backlash over domestic violence

September 17, 2024

Jay Blades' second charge for using a phone while driving has been dismissed.

The TV presenter, 54, is still charged with the physical and emotional abuse of his wife—leading to heavy backlash on professional fronts.

The second charge was dropped as the officer in the case was not available, Daily Mail reported. 

As per the outlet, the prosecutor Zulqarnain Saeed then told the Cannock magistrates that the Crown, therefore, would offer no evidence against Blade's drive last April in Wombourne, Staffordshire.

Presiding Justice Neil Ravenscroft then told Blades in the recent but two-minute brief hearing that he is "free to go," to which Blades replied, "Thank you, Sir."

Blades left the court in a black cap and black suit.

Previously, Blades appeared before Kidderminster magistrates on Friday on charges of 'controlling and coercive behaviour' towards his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, 43, over a 20-month period.

Zbozen announced on Instagram on May 2 that she had walked out of the marriage after the couple married in November 2022 in Barbados.

West Mercia Police began an investigation the next day after officers were 'called to an address' and Blades was arrested.

As for his decline on the professional front, the BBC star was dropped by the broadcaster, which also axed an episode of Blades' show with actor Sir David Jason titled David & Jay's Touring Toolshed from BBC1's Friday night schedule.

Following the domestic violence charges, Blades resigned as an ambassador for the King's Foundation.

He has also resigned as a chancellor of Buckinghamshire Bew University, where he studied criminology and philosophy.

A day before Blades was handed the first charge, The Repair Shop announced 'an exciting new live tour' on Thursday, disclosing that The Repair Shop - Secrets From The Barn will feature Blades and other experts from the show.

The £40-a-ticket show is due to tour the country in February.

