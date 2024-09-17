Mandy Moore rants about photographer over privacy breach

Mandy Moore has ranted about photographers breaching the actress’ privacy.



The Midway actress posted a furious message on her Instagram Story and expressed her disappointment over a photographer for following her as she does errands.

Many Moore is expecting third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

The 40-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, began ranting, "I'm literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me, or us, in their car, everywhere."

"We live very much off the beaten path. We live a quiet life. I'm 40-years-old. I'm not anybody. I'm not someone who is trying to have my picture taken,” Moore said, saying, “I'm annoyed that that job still exists - like, 'Hello, we have social media.'”

The This Is Us star continued, “We're all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so why do you exist?

“Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore? But also, what I get annoyed by is that they think I don't see them!”

The actress also shared that the photographer even followed her while she was going to get Taylor's car cleaned.