Kanye West skips major court hearing after lawyer walks out

Kanye West's lawyer Brian Brumfield dropped him in August

September 17, 2024

Kanye West has opted out of attending a court hearing in his lawsuit with the Gap, after his lawyer Brian Brumfield in August.

Per In Touch, the court documents show that the hearing took place on September 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court in the lawsuit. Ye and his company Yeezy didn’t appear to attend the hearing.

The judge also said that neither the Runaway rapper nor his company inform the court of a new lawyer after Brian dropped out. It was also revealed that Ye will soon be asked to sit for his own deposition.

The rapper got into business with the Gap in 2020, after which his Yeezy clothes would be sold in Gap stores worldwide.

However, legal issues began over modifications to a building that Yeezy was using under the Gap deal. The building was leased to Gap by Art City Center, who sued the retail giant over the changes.

In the 2022 lawsuit, Art City accused The Gap of making countless, “significant, unapproved modification” to the building. They demanded damages upwards of $800,000.

However, the Gap denied making the changes, so the company countersued the Cardinal hitmaker’s company for making the changes.

The countersuit claimed that, “by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the Premises that [Ye] made without Gap’s participation or approval, [Ye] breached the Strategic Agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.”

