Photo: David, Victoria Beckham 'miss having babies': Source

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly ready to be grandparents.

Recently, a source dished to Heat Magazine that the legendary fashion designer is ready to pass on Brooklyn’s stuff to his and Nicola’s little one as soon as they plan babies.

The source began, “Vic has baby stuff saved from when Brooklyn was little, which she's ready to give to Nicola once they start a family of their own."

The insider even dished, “Both she and David really miss having babies and small kids running around.”

“And while they were scared of being grandparents before, because it made them sound old, they cannot wait for that chapter of their lives,” the confidante also mentioned.

For those unversed, Victoria and David have welcomed four children, three sons and a daughter, since tying the knot on July 4, 1999.

They even remarked, “She's joked to David they'll be the cool, fun grandparents,” concluding,

“And of course she's doing everything possible to make sure shell be the hottest granny ever.”

Last Father’s Day, the former captain of England’s football team even tributed his four children as the “biggest achievement in life.”