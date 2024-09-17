 
Geo News

Gary Oldman offers to play 'Dumbledore' in 'Harry Potter' TV series

The Oscar winner previously portrayed the role of Sirius Black in the JK Rowling bestseller film adaptations

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2024

Gary Oldman offers to play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series
Gary Oldman offers to play 'Dumbledore' in 'Harry Potter' TV series

Harry Potter actor, Gary Oldman is all ready to play another role in the upcoming TV adaption of the hit series, if offered.

In a recent chat with IndieWire during the 2024 Emmy Awards, the Slow Horses star said that although he has not been 'approached' for any role, he will definitely do the TV reboot for Black Sirius, his original character.

“I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people,” the 66-year-old actor told the outlet. “Maybe in a few years I could do Dumbledore.”

He confessed his fondness for his character, "I love Sirius," he said, Oldman said the role did not get much screen time.

“He wasn’t in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil," Oldman added.

For those unversed, Sirius, who was the godfather of Harry Potter, first appeared in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and was ultimately killed by his cousin Bellatrix Lestrange, just two seasons after in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

It is pertinent to mention that HBO is all set to make a TV adaptation of Harry Potter, which is expected to be released in 2026.

Jennifer Aniston 'crushed' as ex-husband moves on: Report
Jennifer Aniston 'crushed' as ex-husband moves on: Report
Prince William breaks silence on Gary Shaw's death ahead of Aston Villa's big game
Prince William breaks silence on Gary Shaw's death ahead of Aston Villa's big game
Cardi B claps back at haters over postpartum workout
Cardi B claps back at haters over postpartum workout
Cillian Murphy unveils dark secrets in 'Small Things Like These' trailer video
Cillian Murphy unveils dark secrets in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore reflect on drug use in childhood
Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore reflect on drug use in childhood
Charlie Hunnam to play terrifying killer in mega hit Netflix series
Charlie Hunnam to play terrifying killer in mega hit Netflix series
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager are back with another Christmas song after 2023 hit
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager are back with another Christmas song after 2023 hit
David, Victoria Beckham 'miss having babies': Source
David, Victoria Beckham 'miss having babies': Source