Gary Oldman offers to play 'Dumbledore' in 'Harry Potter' TV series

Harry Potter actor, Gary Oldman is all ready to play another role in the upcoming TV adaption of the hit series, if offered.



In a recent chat with IndieWire during the 2024 Emmy Awards, the Slow Horses star said that although he has not been 'approached' for any role, he will definitely do the TV reboot for Black Sirius, his original character.

“I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people,” the 66-year-old actor told the outlet. “Maybe in a few years I could do Dumbledore.”

He confessed his fondness for his character, "I love Sirius," he said, Oldman said the role did not get much screen time.

“He wasn’t in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil," Oldman added.

For those unversed, Sirius, who was the godfather of Harry Potter, first appeared in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and was ultimately killed by his cousin Bellatrix Lestrange, just two seasons after in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

It is pertinent to mention that HBO is all set to make a TV adaptation of Harry Potter, which is expected to be released in 2026.