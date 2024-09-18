Charlie Puth says he is ‘luckiest man alive' in surprise wedding with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth shares insights into his big day with wife Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth confirmed his wedding with wife Brooke Sansone in a sweet post.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter a posted series of photos of his wedding day, by taking to his official Instagram account on September 17.

As per Vogue, Puth and Sansone tied the knot on September 7 at the singer's family house in Montecito, California.

Puth penned down a heartfelt tribute to his wife along with adorable wedding photos, he wrote, "I love you Brooke… I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

Additionally, the public relations coordinator told the outlet that Puth's family house served as a 'perfect backdrop' for their nuptials.

She said, "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated."

"Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful.” Sansone spilled the insights.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple first began dating in June 2022 and exchanged rings on September 5, 2023.