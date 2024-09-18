Prince Harry mocked over ‘real achievements' during key time in life

Prince Harry has been asked to do better as he achieves an important milestone in his life.



The Duke of Sussex, who has turned 40 last week, is asked to achieve real things in years to come.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun's Royal Exclusive programme: "But I think in the back of Harry's mind probably he's thinking 'I've got to get on with it, I've got to really go for it now'.

"He has the success of the Invictus Games, which we all know, but we can't really name anything else.

She added: "There were lots of other philanthropic things but just off the top of my head I only think Invictus.”

"So I think Harry needs to, kind of get a stronger foothold into that world that he says he wants to promote so badly,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.