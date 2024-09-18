Lala Kent introduces her newborn daughter to world: 'My little dream baby'

Lala Kent showed the first glimpse of her newborn daughter named Sosa.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed the face of her little one on her official Instagram account on Tuesday, September 17.

Kent, who is already mother to a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, posted a carousel, sharing the first pictures of the little one.

One slide features, Sosa wrapped in a blanket, sleeping soundly.

The following image showcases, the baby's older sister, Ocean, 3 holding Sosa, who is resting on her lap.



In the snap, the toddler is wearing a Minni mouse headband as she plants a tender kiss on the little one's cheek.



Kent penned down in the caption, "Two weeks ago, on September 3rd, I welcomed my second baby girl, Sosa Kent. I’ve been open about my dream of this moment- at 10:13pm the moment came true."

The newly minted mom gushed over her baby girl, saying, "My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her- We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here."