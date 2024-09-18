 
Prince Harry fighting to keep Archie, Lilibet from a broken home

Prince Harry is working around the clock in the Californian sunshine to give Prince Archie and Lilibet the opposite

September 18, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly working day-in and day-out to give Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet the exact opposite of his own childhood.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made admissions like these public.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid chats with OK magazine.

A conversation about the entire thing began with her highlighting Harry’s best side as a dad and said, “Harry has always been quite sporty, and very competitive.”

“I bet he gets the kids involved in all sorts of games and makes it incredibly fun, as well as teaching them skills like surfing or football.”

Not to mention, “The warm weather and outdoor lifestyle in Montecito must make bringing up children a joy, so much easier to get them away from screens and TV, which Harry and Meghan clearly both feel very strongly about.”

“I think he is relishing his role as a parent and playing the fullest part he can in the lives of his two tots.”

Plus “He's lucky enough to be able to share most of their lives so I'm sure Harry is a devoted dad and no stranger to nappy changing or school runs. I think he finds the security and anchor in his little family that was sadly missing in his own broken childhood home.”

