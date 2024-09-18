Prince Harry, King Charles reunion imminent after Duke’s latest announcement

Prince Harry and King Charles are expected to reunite as the Duke of Sussex has announced his trip to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards later this month.



While the Duke has made no announcement regarding meeting the monarch, there is a possibility that he would take time out to visit his cancer-stricken dad.

According to an insider, the King is open to reconciliation with Harry and even extended an olive branch to his son by publically wishing him on his 40th birthday.

Dropping a photo of the Duke smiling, the King shared a message for Harry on Royal family’s official Instagram page, writing, "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

It is being claimed that Charles also pushed Prince William and Kate Middleton to mark Prince Harry’s big day, prompting them to re-share the Royal family’s post with a birthday wish of their own.

While the King snubbed Harry in May when he visited the country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he might invite the Duke for a meeting, reported The Mirror.

A royal insider has revealed that both Harry and Charles want to give their relationship another chance after years-long feud.

"Much has been said over the fractured nature of the Duke’s relationship with his family and much of his own doing,” they noted.

However, the source added that Harry “is open to reconciliation as is the King.”