‘Live Earth' writer David Handelman passes away at 63

David Handelman, writer on ‘Live Earth,' passes away at 63

David Handelman, a renowned TV writer who crafted the Aaron Sorkin series, has embraced death at the age of 63.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Handelman passed away on August 15 at Mount Sinao Hospital in New York.

Producer David Van Taylor revealed to the outlet that complications caused by rare blood cancer, Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, claimed Handelman’s life.

Moreover, the print journalist turned TV writer penned many stories, including The Newsroom, The West Wing, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

The 63-year-old writer also collaborated with CBS for the series Love Monkey in 2006, and wrote season six of the CW’s One Tree Hill, which aired from 2008 to 2009.

In addition, the late TV writer also contributed to the second season of ABC's Nashville, which aired from 2013 to 2014, and for those unaware, he was credited for his work in season three of DirecTV’s Rogue in 2015.

Handleman’s recent work as a staff producer and writer was CNN's Smerconish.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Handelman is survived by his family, including his wife, Syd Sidner; his daughters, Helen and Nancy; and his brothers, Dan and Matt.