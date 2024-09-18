Prince William shutting down Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly decided to forgo any reconciliation with Prince Harry despite the birthday tribute that went live just a few days ago.

News of this has been made clear by a close pal of the Windsors.

This friend in question spoke to The Daily Beast about everything and admitted, “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second.”

All in all, “There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry,” and “it’s not a priority,” for the Kensington household at the moment as well.

For those unversed a birthday tribute for the Duke of Sussex went live only a few days earlier, and both King Charles and Prince William’s Instagram account shared a similar picture, cropping out Meghan Markle who was just sitting to the royals’ side.