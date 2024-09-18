Nicole Kidman revisits her 90s battle with body images

Nicole Kidman reflected on her struggles with being underconfident and her desire to “look different.”

The Oscar-winning artist chronicled her insecurities related to her body in her youthful years in the new Hulu documentary series, In Vogue: The 90s, which was released on September 13.

In the third episode, along with Kidman, designer John Galliano also shared how he was planning his next big fashion moment after Princess Diana’s famous 1996 Met Gala look.

He picked Kidman to wear one of his designs, which he made just for her. The Beguiled star admitted she was not sure about how her body would look due to self-doubt, but she still ended up wearing a Galliano dress at the 1997 Oscars.

For those unversed, despite fighting with her body image insecurities, Kidman attended the star-studded Oscar night, donning Galliano dress, which made her feel “surreal.”

The 57-year-old actress rhetorically asked while voicing her thoughts when Galliano put a proposal before her, “Can you believe it?”

Kidman further opened up and revealed, “My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2” and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’”

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” she admitted.

“I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world,” the Big Little Lies star concluded by saying.