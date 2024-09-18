 
Taylor Swift shares heartbreaking breakup admission despite having ‘clicked' so well

September 18, 2024

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just gotten candid about what it feels like to experience heartbreak despite ‘clicking’ so well.

For those unversed, Swift is currently in a relationship with NFL star and podcaster Travis Kelce however, back in 2011 she sat for an interview with 60 minutes and got candid about the pain she undergoes each time ‘fame’ becomes a major reason for her breakups.

The interview in question, shared in the A Second Look program just resurfaced and features Swift getting candid about what she feels regarding fame and its effects on her love life.

According to the singer at the time, “It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating].”

Cause while “I don’t care,” and “it doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

At the end of the day, “you couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much,” she added and also made clear, “it seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

