Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed

Kate Middleton reportedly has two personalities, one that is vastly different from the other.

These differences were refenced by an inside source that is well placed within the Royal Family.

According to The Telegraph the insider feels the cancer video announcement that Kate Middleton release “is a personal message from her,” given her recent brush with cancer.

Even NBC News royal contributor Emily Nash echoed similar sentiments and said, “They wanted to leave nothing to chance this time told the media outlet. I think that with the difficulties of the past year, William and Kate have understood that they do need to control the narrative to a degree.”

However, the Daily Mail recently quoted a source that revealed that King Charles wasn’t completely on board with this decision though because to him, “all that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. He’s still the king and he reportedly thought there were better ways to get the message across.