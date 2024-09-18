Jane's Addiction release new song amid hiatus announcement

Jane’s Addiction might just not be on a complete hiatus as they lifted up the spirits of their fans with some new music.

Just two days after announcing their rather unexpected break, the band officially released their latest track titled, True Love.

This song has been penned by the currently, infamous, Perry Farrell and the other band members, Stephen Perkins, Eric Avery and Dave Navarro alongside ex-Red Hot Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer.

With a self-explanatory title, True Love, is about when the 65-year-old vocalist discovers genuine fondness, singing, “When I first felt true love, I was very young/ I tried to describe it to my friends/ You’re floating in something that’s way over your head/ Wading in the waters of true love.”



Even though the song has officially been released just now, the first time Jane’s Addiction fans heard the track was at London’s Bush Hall in May.

In this year, True Love is the band’s second song to be premiered, following the release of their track, Imminent Redemption, in May.

For the unversed, Jane’s Addiction’s reunion concert plans went up the air after last Friday night’s incident where Perry Farrell punched Dave Navarro onstage during their performance.