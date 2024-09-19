Photo: Nikki Bella 'never going back' to 'abusive' husband: Report

Nikka Bella is reportedly having no second thoughts about splitting from husband Artem Chigvintsev.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style Nikki is done with Artem for good.

“There’s no going back,” the source even claimed.

They went on to mention, “Nikki doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.”

For those unversed, Nikki, who used to be a wrestler by profession, filed for divorce from Artem, Dancing With the Stars alum, on 11th September 2024.

The divorce filings came just two weeks after Artem was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The confidante also addressed, “Nikki and Artem’s relationship was volatile.”

Revealing further about their inner family dynamics, the source stated Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, “like a lot of people, she found” Artem’s, “at times, controlling behavior troubling.”

“Nikki hoped that counseling would help get them to a healthier place,” the insider also disclosed and continued “She didn’t want to break the family up, but then Artem crossed the line, and now she feels she has no other choice.”

Conclusively, the source mentioned, “She just wants to end their marriage as quickly and painlessly as possible.”