Dua Lipa unveils 'ruthlessness' of music made on 'someone else's expense'

Dua Lipa just got candid about the “ruthlessness” of the music industry!

The 29-year-old singer opened up about the behavior of some artists who blatantly share their personal lives and details through their songs as a way to “attract people’s attention.”

As the Levitating hitmaker sat down for a conversation with journalist, Anderson Cooper, on 60 Minutes, Lipa discussed how her tracks revolve around the topics of heartbreak and female empowerment, without the incorporation of her private life.

“It’s something that I just naturally hold back,” she told Cooper, adding, “Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it’s going to attract people’s attention.”

She continued: “For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone on blast or not because I’m doing it for clickbait at someone else’s expense.”

Dua Lipa has most recently released her 2024 album, Radical Optimism, that marked her third studio album and gave the artist three songs, Houdini, Illusion and Training Season, that peaked the top ten of the UK Singles Chart.