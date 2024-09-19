Lucas Bravo breaks down resistance from studio before landing ‘Emily in Paris'

Lucas Bravo reveals studio resistance before landing ‘Emily in Paris’

Lucas Bravo, who depicts the role of the handsome French chef Gabriel in Emily in Paris, talks about how he faced disappointment before landing a role in the series.

In a conversation with People, Bravo, one of Emily Cooper’s love interests in Netflix series, revealed that he was not originally chosen for his role.

He shared that the show's director, Darren Star, "went against the studio" and "fought" to keep him in the part.

The Ticket to Paradise star further opened up to the same outlet and said he got upset after the rejection, and to deal with the disappointment, he took a trip to the mountains on a Mediterranean island.

During his trip, a hiker asked to use Bravo's phone to call his daughter because the only spot with cell service was a 40-minute walk away. The hiker later returned and told Bravo, “'Your phone was vibrating left and right when I got service, so you should check it out.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. I'm here to forget this Emily Paris thing.’”

Bravo admitted that he did not want to look at his phone right away, but the next morning, he gave in and found 40 messages and 30 missed calls. The casting director was urgently trying to contact him, asking, “Where are you?”

The 36-year-old actor rushed back to Paris, where he was asked to read Gabriel’s lines during auditions for other roles, which he found a “bit harsh” as the rejection was “still an open wound.”

Bravo concluded while joking with the team upon asking his whereabouts, “I was like, ‘I was in the mountain with this shepherd making goat cheese,’ and I was so uncomfortable I talked about goat cheese for 10 minutes. When I left the room, and I closed the door, I was like, ‘I can't believe I just talked about goat cheese. You're never going to get that part.’"