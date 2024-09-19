Everything Oprah Winfrey is doing to stop documentary about herself

Oprah Winfrey has reportedly bought back the rights to an upcoming documentary about her life.

The documentary was announced in 2021 when Apple revealed that Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald would be directing it.

Much has already been said about the media mogul's intention with the recent move, with one source suggesting that she had requested Macdonald some changes which he refused.

“Kevin made the film, but Oprah didn’t like it and he refused to change it, and Oprah has paid back her fee to Apple,” a Hollywood source told Page Six.

The publication reported that Macdonald, who also joined forces with Winfrey's longtime producer Lisa Erspamer for the project, clashed with the host after he finished filming and the project has been on hold ever since.

“As the Apple TV+ deal was coming to an end, Ms. Winfrey bought back the rights to her docu-series and has since decided to put the doc on hold," a spokesperson for Winfrey confirmed to the outlet—referring to her content deal with Apple that ended in September 2022.



Another source from Winfrey's camp insisted Macdonald did not refuse to make edits and Winfrey simply decided “it wasn’t the right time to do a documentary.”

“Ms. Winfrey believes Lisa Erspamer and Kevin MacDonald are incredibly talented filmmakers and is grateful for the time and energy they put into the project.”

There have also been speculations about Winfrey paying millions to Apple TV + chiefs for the docu-series, but another source in the know denied it was in the seven figures.