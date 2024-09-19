Oprah Winfrey team dispels key rumour about docuseries

Rumours were rife about the docuseries of Oprah Winfrey, which she, in an unusual move, bought back from Apple TV+. But the team of the media mogul dispelled a major misconception.



Through sources, it was said the project was put on hold after its director, Kevin Macdonald, refused to make the changes the talk show host wanted.

But an insider from the 70-year-old's team stressed this was not the case. Instead, the person added that the Oscar-winning filmmaker did not say no to the edits.

Rather, the docuseries was put on hold for an indefinite time because Oprah believed “it wasn’t the right time to do a documentary,” the tipster tattled to Page Six.

Though the mole admitted there were creative differences between them, the media personality did not doubt the capabilities of the documentary makers.

This was evident in her spokesperson's statement. “Ms. Winfrey believes Lisa Erspamer and Kevin MacDonald are incredibly talented filmmakers and is grateful for the time and energy they put into the project.”